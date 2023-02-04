USC safety transfer Xavion Alford was the Trojans' 2021 Co-Defensive Perimeter Player of the Year (AP Photo)

In a 2022 season that was defined by constant offensive struggles, the Arizona State defense was adversely impacted by not receiving the requisite support conducive for success. With some key returners, a brand new coaching staff, and impact newcomers, though, the groundwork is in place for a thorough identity switch for this unit.

After a turbulent tenure as the defensive coordinator, Donnie Henderson did not return to the team in 2023, as the Sun Devil defense allowed 31.4 points per game last season, ninth in scoring defense in the Pac-12. In to take his place came Brian Ward, who ASU head coach Dillingham was able to lure away from conference rival Washington State. As the leader of the Cougars' defense, Ward supervised a unit that finished third in the conference and 33rd in the country in points allowed per game, surrendering just 22.9 on Saturdays.

Ward’s excellence in developing disciplined players also made him a must-have for Dillingham. Under Ward, last season, the Cougars' 44.75 penalty yards per game ranked 30th in the country and 33rd fewest in flags a night at 5.25. For Ward, the key to success is having the necessary breadth of options, and Arizona State’s additions this year undoubtedly satisfy that criterion.

Taking over a unit that ended the season third-to-last in the conference in sacks with 17, Ward and defensive line coach Vince Amey targeted the front four as an area of great need. With nine new faces up front, they feel as if they can succeed in the talent upgrade mission.

“We really wanted to shore up our depth on the defensive line,” Ward said. “We really feel like our depth up front is gonna be the key. We’re gonna be able to rotate three groups through, if not four, in some places. We’re gonna go as our defensive line goes.”

The ASU staff has extremely high expectations for Oklahoma Edge transfer Clayton Smith

One of the more prominent new players in this group is Edge Clayton Smith, an Oklahoma transfer. While not receiving the anticipated playing time one would expect from a five-star high school prospect, Vince Amey was thrilled to get his hands on him and utilize Smith’s ferocious motor, wreaking havoc on opposing backfields. With four years of eligibility remaining following a redshirt freshman campaign, Smith will look to take advantage of his newfound playing time in the maroon and gold, and the staff is excited about his game-wrecking potential.

“Speed force off the edge,” Amey said of Smith. “That’s our style of defense, and he will bring some veteran leadership.”

Alongside Smith in the transfer portal came Tristan Monday, a former Scottsdale Saguaro player who didn’t revive playing opportunities at Wisconsin. According to Amey, what the Badgers missed in Monday, though, is a super passionate player who won’t let up. And Amey wasn’t going to pass on the opportunity to bring him back home.

“He’s a high-motor kid,” Amey described. “Once I heard he entered the portal, I was like, ‘we need him.’ I like what he brings; I like his tenacity. I like that he’s a high-motor guy, and he loves the game of football.”

Having experienced both the exterior and interior positions, Monday expects to bring some interchangeability to the defensive line. From the prep levels, the Sun Devils brought in some promising talents out of the high school ranks in CJ Fite and Landen Thomas, a tandem that has a high ceiling on Amey’s development strategy.

“They will bring some size and length that we need,” Amey said.

Mixed in with the new additions are holdovers from last year’s group that very few expected would be back in Tempe. Both BJ Green and Anthonie Cooper entered the transfer portal after the season but rescinded their names when they saw the sweeping changes the program was undergoing. With Green and Cooper combining for five of the team’s 17 sacks last season, the staff hopes their experience and mentorship can help bring along the new wave of players up front.

“BJ Green was disgruntled and wanted to leave; Anthonie was the same thing,” Amey recalled. “I get it that they don’t know me, and I don’t know them. But now they’re here, and you see them and how everything’s going, and these guys are happy. That’s what you want. They are going to work their tails off for you. It takes time, but we’re building that.”

***

A fresh influx of talent is also coming in at linebacker, where starters Merlin Robertson, as well as Kyle and Connor Soelle, have left big shoes to fill. Nonetheless, linebackers coach AJ Cooper is confident in the abilities of the players who will now assume those roles and create a nearly entirely novel depth chart.

Washington State linebacker transfer Travion Brown bring a wealth of experience to Tempe (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

“Number one thing we got to do is see what they do well and then piece that together as far as our defense’s strengths and weaknesses,” Cooper explained. “There’s a ton of experience and leadership in place.”

Tate Romney, a local product of Chandler High School who got his taste of the Division I football environment at BYU, where he redshirted. Cooper is eager to see him on the field generating impact plays.

“He was a very explosive and dynamic player out of high school,” Cooper stated. “I’m excited to work with Tate. Especially a younger player with a lot of years of experience. I think he’s going to bring a lot from a maturity standpoint to the room.”

Another transfer who brings a true veteran element to this group is Travion Brown, who arrived with both Cooper and Ward from Washington State. Playing in all of the Cougars’ contests last season and registering 49 tackles. Cooper naturally has a high degree of comfort in Brown, who he already saw excel under his tutelage.

“I recruited Travion out of high school when I was at Wyoming,” Cooper remarked. “He’s got unbelievable leadership abilities and intangibles. He’s a great young man, and he brings a huge piece as far as leadership ability. He’s got a great understanding of our defense, so we are really going to challenge him to expand his knowledge and continue to build on plays he made in the past.”

One piece of the linebacker room puzzle was a late high school prospect addition in Chicago’s K’Vion Thunderbird has fans and coaches alike ecstatic about his potential.

“I’m really fired up about K’vion,” Cooper said enthusiastically. “Really well coached by his high school coaches. His character, he’s got a really high football IQ, and I think he’s got a high ceiling.”

***

While still familiarizing with each other, the ceiling of the collective defensive backs unit is sky high with the combination of physical tools and on-field attitude. Defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington who is also ASU’s recruiting coordinator has used his connections effectively in the football-rich state of Texas to bring a little bit of an edge to supplement a unit that returns all of its starters at safety and cornerback.

“Tough competitive guys are first and foremost,” Carrington explained his recruiting philosophy. “Physical and mental toughness. Movement skills are something I really value. It’s all about feet. It’s a defense where you like to get your hands dirty playing corner. We have to thump; it’s not just covering.”

Austin Peay safety transfer Shamari Simmons is one of the most intriguing newcomers at ASU (Shamari Simmons Twitter)

Arguably the most versatile player of the group is safety Shamari Simmons, a redshirt sophomore who comes from FCS’ Austin Peay and was ranked in the Top 40 among all FCS safeties in 2022 with a coverage grade of 78.5 by Pro Football Focus.

“Simmons brings a lot of versatility to the table,” Carrington commented. “He can play multiple positions in the back end. He’s a guy we’re definitely fired up about.”

USC transfer Xavion Alford missed all of last season with a leg injury and came to ASU looking to write a new chapter. The bright lights of the Pac-12 are a stage Alford is comfortable playing on, as evident in his 2021 Co-Defensive Perimeter Player of the Year award. The Sun Devil brass are high on Alford’s resilient personality that translates both on and off the field.

“Xavion is an unbelievable leader,” Carrington said. “I think he’s the future leader of our secondary. A guy that’s mentally and physically tough.”

“We wanted to get a little more length and depth in our secondary,” Ward said. “We were able to bring in the experience, too, guys that have played in big games.”

At corner, Lenox Lawson, locally out of Mesa Red Mountain High school, is an exceptional athlete who was lined up primarily on offense. Yet, Carrington identified the raw talent that will mold the newcomer into a shutdown cornerback.

“When you look at Lenox’s measurables, this kid is explosive,” Carrington stated. “Switching to the defense is gonna give him a lot more comfortability on that side since he’ll have a better idea of what wide receivers will try to do to him.”

Not the only convert from offense to defense in this class, Keith Abney was another one of the Lone Star State prospects that Carrington secured. Having played against the Texas prep powerhouses of Duncanville and Katy, Abney has seen his fair share of talent, and it has morphed him into a well-rounded player who will line up at corner in Tempe.

“Super excited about Keith Abney,” Carrington remarked. “Hard worker, a guy that played really in the SEC (conference) of Texas. Played on both sides of the ball, and I had to hide our offensive staff from watching his receiver clips because I wanted him in my room.”

Josiah Cox, a high school safety out of San Diego, was an early enrollee at ASU. However, he did undergo recent labrum surgery and thus will be sidelined in March’s spring practice.

“Josiah in a thumper who brings a lot of energy,” Carrington noted. “I really like his demeanor. He’s a guy that wants to work. I’m excited when we get him back fully healthy because that guy is gonna lay the boom.”

With all of these new pegs, defensive coordinator Brian Ward feels comfortable in finding the round hole in which his 4-2-5 defense needs to fit. With a plump depth chart at every position on defense, spring practice figures to be a must-watch, with many positions up for grabs on this side of the ball. To win that job over, Ward needs these college kids to step up to a professional level in a redesigned defense since the 4-2-5 alignment is a style that is becoming more and more prevalent at the next level.

“Moving to that 4-2-5 to our defense is more of an NFL style of defense,” Carrington said. “It makes the offenses more patient; they’re gonna have to nickel and dime (passes) instead of taking shots down deep.”

