A Week in Review

It has been a few weeks since the Sun Devils last took the field, and before we dive into the rankings of this past season’s uniforms, let’s review the final combination of the season. The Devils wore a gold helmet/white jersey/gold pant combination with a large Sparky decal on the helmet in the final game of the regular season. While the result was not desirable, the uniform was excellent.

First, it is worth noting that ASU would like to continue the short lived tradition of both teams wearing home colors much like many of the rivalries throughout the country. However, Jedd Fisch has outright refused. Despite the rough records both teams had coming into this game, this rivalry is one of the best in the nation and deserves to have nice things. Unfortunately, the coach from the place where nice things go to die sees it differently.

The end of the season brought an excellent uniform combination. An old, traditional favorite with a little twist. The Sparky decals used were the same size as the oversized Sparky decals used when the gold Valley Heat jersey was introduced. It was a different touch to an otherwise very traditional uniform which even included an embroidered Sparky on the gold pants. The oversized Sparky was an awesome novelty for reintroducing the gold jersey in 2021, but it didn’t hit quite right for my taste on what has traditionally become a harkening back to years past in the final game of the season. That being said, I am definitely a proponent of a more prominent Sparky decal, as the size of the traditional decal is beginning to look smaller as the circumference and surface area of the helmet shells continues to grow. A decal somewhere between the old, smaller Sparky and the oversized one would hit just right.

Of course, you simply can’t go wrong with Sparky and traditional ASU colors and a familiar uniform combination. The outcome of the game certainly was not what we wanted, but the Devils looked great, and it was good to see them out there competing and connecting with them through the medium which visually gives each team its identity: uniforms. A fitting grade for a fitting uniform to end the season.

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Territorial Cup Game (Gold Sparky/White/Gold): A

Ranking the Uniforms

In yet another season where helmet colors were limited, we saw quite a few innovations and feats of creativity to compensate for the lack of variety. For a second consecutive season, the two helmet options were gloss gold and iridescent maroon. What a season of uniforms we were treated to. We just discussed how great the final uniform was. It was truly a fitting exclamation point to the end of a season in which ASU Football Equipment Manager Jerry Neilly, Assistant Manager Ryan Barker, and the rest of the incredible equipment staff truly cooked. They undoubtedly put together feasts for the eyes all season long.

The Sun Devils have looked fantastic as a result, which has made ranking the uniforms as difficult as it was fun. Without question, this is the most difficult time I’ve had ranking the uniforms in my eight seasons of writing Uniformity. This article will contain uniforms 7-12. Some of the uniforms found in this bottom half would have been top 5 looks in previous seasons. Bear in mind that this is completely subjective based on a combination of my own opinion as well as the reactions I saw week in and week out to each uniform from both ASU fans and national commentary. You will almost certainly disagree with me many times. That’s actually a good thing. It opens up the opportunity for conversation as a chance to discuss something with your friends or with me that we are passionate about.

Without any further ado, here is Part 1 of the 2022 Uniformity Rankings:



12. Week 6 vs. Washington: Desert Rising, Maroon Helmet/Tan Jersey/Tan Pants

This was probably the easiest pick to make this season. From its unceremonious introduction on a random mannequin at a preseason season ticket holder event that spurred cell phone pictures of it going viral to when it finally hit the field, this one never truly caught on with the fanbase. I will admit that I didn’t end up disliking it; I just liked it the least of all the uniforms worn this season. It also turned out to be much better on-field than one would have originally thought.

I loved the use of the classic Sun Devils script as a decal. If I had to make any changes to the helmet, it would be that the script decal was on both sides of the helmet rather than just one side with player numbers on the opposite side. The gradient on the decal worked in this specific instance, but the gradient decals are quickly wearing out their welcome. Overall, not the greatest look, which landed it at the bottom of this season’s rankings.

11. Week 5 at USC: Gold Helmet/White Jersey/White Pants

This combination is a very clean look and looks sharp on its own, but as a great look for maroon and gold Arizona State, it doesn’t quite hit the mark. The white facemask and white clothing are fine enough, but the white decal took the opportunity for a small splash of maroon away. Such a splash would have given the whole uniform a bit more identity and made it feel more complete and possibly could have jumped this combination up a couple of spots. However, it is settled in the 11th spot on this list.

10. Week 4 vs Utah: “Blackout” Gold Helmet/Black Jersey/Black Pants

This combination was worn last year against BYU when the Devils wore it to Provo for an away game. The fact that it is being found this low on the list is not at all an indictment against this uniform but is instead a statement of the strength of the rest of the uniforms this season. The gold helmet featured a black center stripe and gold pitchforks, all with black trim. Black facemasks did a great job completing this uniform and making it cohesive. I really don’t have any real criticisms of this uniform; 2022 just boasts a very strong field of uniforms.

9. Week 11 at Washington State: Maroon Helmet/White Jersey/White Pants

This combination is another that features white jerseys and pants; not a favorite in this column, but it’s a beautiful combination. The maroon helmet atop the white elements gave the uniform greater depth. This was the best use of the oversized pitchfork for the entire season as well. I honestly love this uniform despite the abundance of white. If anything, a thin gold border line around the decals could have added a little more color, but there’s not much to dislike about this uniform. This is one of the bottom halfers that could have been a top 5 uniform in prior seasons, but the strength of the 2022 catalog has it landing in the 9th spot of this list.

8. Week 9 at Colorado: Maroon Helmet/White Jersey/Gold Pants

This first-time uniform combination looked incredible. A maroon helmet and gold pants have been matched together before; in fact, we’ll see that in the top half of the rankings, but never on an away uniform. The dark maroon helmet and bold gold pants did a masterful job of accenting the white jersey and its maroon numbers outlined in gold. This combination likely would have landed in the top half of the rankings if the helmet had better decals. The gradient on the oversized pitchfork and player number decals detracted from the uniform.

A more solid gold option would have been preferable. I hope and expect to see less of both the oversized pitchforks and gradient decals next year.

7. Week 1 vs NAU: Gold Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Gold Pants