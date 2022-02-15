2022 Baseball Season Predictions

It’s officially game week for Arizona State baseball. The inaugural campaign of Willie Bloomquist will get underway on Friday night as the Sun Devils host Dixie State for a weekend series at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Predictions are a dime a dozen this time of year, but few people (and beat writers!) are willing to stick out their necks and etch every bold prediction in stone before Friday night’s first pitch. The buck stops here. Without further ado, my predictions for ASU baseball in 2022.





1. Arizona State will enter Pac-12 play with at least 11 wins through its first 17 non-conference games.





Starting things out on a positive note. Aside from a two-game home set with Oklahoma State and a three-game road series at San Diego State, ASU’s non-conference schedule is very favorable. If the squad is as buttoned-up as they’ve indicated, 11-6 should be the floor for this team heading into Pac-12 play.





2. Starting pitching will be an issue during the early part of the season.





Sam Peraza is an established and highly respected pitching coach in Division I baseball, and when it’s all said and done this season, I believe he will have the pitching staff operating at a high level. This will take some time, however, and growing pains with young pitchers as well as newcomers could be an early reality. The Sun Devils will lean on the offense all year, but especially early in the season.





3. Ethan Long will take a step back.





*Ducks* This isn’t a negative assessment of Ethan as much as a testament to how the sophomore star will be pitched to this season. He’ll be the focal point of ASU’s lineup for opposing pitchers, which may lead to increased walk numbers, but Long will not see many fat pitches this season. In-n-out on me if I’m wrong about this one, Ethan.





4. Conor Davis will have a slow start but eventually become one of ASU’s best bats.

It has been a very long time since Conor Davis played in a competitive baseball game. He was an Auburn Tiger the last time he took the field in early 2020, and that, of course, was brief due to the pandemic. In his first full season since 2019, the senior will struggle to find his swing early but ultimately will be a stalwart in the Arizona State lineup.





5. Hunter Haas and Sean McLain will be the Pac-12’s best defensive duo up the middle.





Hunter Haas knows how to play shortstop; it’s what he’s done since he was fitted for his first pair of spikes. Drew Swift is a tough act to follow at short, but Haas is up for it. McLain is smooth at second, and these two have chemistry. Fans should be excited when a ground ball is slapped towards either of these two.





6. Kai Murphy will be a hitter only by the end of 2022.





Murphy is a great hitter. He’s a good pitcher. If Bloomquist needs to use Murphy out of the pen too often, it means the pitching staff is struggling more than people thought it might. Murphy occupying right field and hitting in the middle of the order is all he should be worried about this season.





7. Nate Baez will be an indicator of Arizona State’s success offensively.





Baez will hit in the bottom third of the lineup to start and will be the beneficiary of lineup protection up there with the best in the conference. When pitchers pitch around Long, Davis, and Haas, innings will come down to Baez. If he can deliver, this offense has no ceiling.





8. Joe Lampe will be a first-team outfielder.





There’s a case to be made that Lampe is already the best defensive outfielder in the Pac-12. He’ll prove that much with ease this season, and while his bat won’t touch that of Brock Jones, a good offensive campaign in the leadoff spot will cement his status as one of the conference’s three best outfielders.





9. Kyle Luckham will be ASU’s MVP on the mound.





Luckham arrived in Tempe as the most experienced pitcher in the locker room. Although none of his collegiate innings have come in maroon and gold, the Cal State Fullerton transfer is battle-tested. Likely to be the opening day starter, Luckham won’t lose that job and will give ASU an ace presence all season.





10. The bullpen will give Bloomquist a headache more often than it will save his behind.





While there are a lot of question marks surrounding the starting pitching, there may be even more in the bullpen. Boyd Vander Kooi will get starts as well as relief appearances, Christian Bodlovich will have a lot riding on his shoulders in middle relief, and Will Levine still has to prove himself. If I’m wrong about this one, I’ll strap on catcher’s gear and catch a pen from the team’s hardest thrower.





Let’s talk overall season predictions:





Arizona State will go 34-21. They’ll win a couple of games at a major regional in the SEC but not truly threaten the host.





If all these predictions are accurate, Willie Bloomquist’s first season at the helm will be considered a success, and ASU will have a lot going in the right direction for 2023.





Oh, and I’ll buy a lottery ticket.