"I called my dad, he was running an errand, and when I told him he drove back home and said 'we're going to get a steak.' I'm like, you can never turn down a steak."

6-4, 285 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep Offensive Guard Cade Bennett got an offer from Arizona State offensive line coach Dave Christensen last week, and his father, a Sun Devil fan, decided that was worth a steak dinner.

"It definitely helps," said Bennett. "For me, it's just going to have to come down to how I'm feeling next year. I honestly have no clue right now, but I would love to go to ASU."

Bennett knows that at some point, you have to make a transition from fan to recruit that is doing what's best for you, but he says that familiarity with ASU certainly doesn't hurt.

Cade Bennett grew up an Arizona State fan, going to games with his family. His father actually has a football signed by Sun Devil legend Pat Tillman proudly on display.

Cade Bennett has taken repeated trips to ASU, has seen the renovations as they progressed, and was one of the first of a group of local recruits to meet Herm Edwards when the hire was announced.

"Herm Edwards seems like a good leader, like he could lead a team very well." said Bennett, adding "Their weight room and their locker room are the coolest there is. They're so sweet. It feels like you're in the NFL or something."

Bennett helped anchor an offensive line that rushed for 3,500 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2017, and it has led to offers from Syracuse, Arizona State, and attention from UNLV and Arizona. One of the players that ate up quite a bit of yards on the ground is 4-star athlete Jake Smith, who has over 30-offers right now. Bennett said he may go to Smith for advice as his recruiting heats up.

"I plan on asking (Smith) some questions soon, because my coach told me he'd be the best person to talk to about recruiting," said Bennett.

Notre Dame Prep went undefeated into the 2017 5A title game last year, and ultimately lost to Centennial. Bennett say he expects the team to make another championship run.

"I'm excited about our quarterback. Jake Farrell is going to surprise a lot of people, and of course it helps to have Jake Smith to throw to," he continued. "We're going to surprise some people. We graduated a lot of talent, but our JV team was undefeated. We've got great kids in the 2020 class that will fill in nicely. We could be just as good as last year."