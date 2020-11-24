ASUDevils - 2020-21 ASU Basketball Preview

It has been more than a decade since Arizona State entered the college basketball season with such lofty expectations.

The Sun Devils open the year at No. 18 in the AP Top 25, which marks the first time since 2008, and only the third time in the last 45 years, in which the program is ranked in the preseason poll.

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming season continues the steady progress ASU has made under head coach Bobby Hurley. What he has accomplished during his five-year tenure has been impressive, if not historical, by program standards.

Last season, the Sun Devils were on track to make its third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly cut the season short. For context, the program had not qualified for three consecutive tournaments since the mid-1960s, when Joe Caldwell was still wearing the maroon and gold.

It appears the program is now in a position to take the next step, which is to make a deep run in the NCAA tourney.

The 2020-21 Sun Devils are arguably the most talented—and deepest—group Hurley has had since arriving in Tempe, and he thinks this year’s squad could be special.

“I hope you sense my enthusiasm,” Hurley said, “because it’s real.”

“…This could be my most talented team, the one with the most potential. We can put a lot of weapons on the floor, a lot of guys that can make plays. We (also) have guys that are about winning. “

Preseason All-American Remy Martin will once again be the focal point of the Sun Devil attack. The senior point guard leads an exciting ASU team that returns six of its top eight scorers and adds a top-15 recruiting class.

It looks like a winning formula for the Sun Devils, at least on paper.



There are, however, significant departures from last year’s team, which ended with a 20-11 overall record and finished in a third-place tie in the Pac-12 standings.

The most significant loss was Romello White, who unexpectedly transferred to Ole Miss in May. His departure leaves a gaping hole in the middle for the Sun Devils.

White was a three-year starter and a steady fixture in ASU’s frontcourt the last few seasons. White, an undersized but sturdy five man, was the Sun Devils’ best low-post scorer and defender and among the league leaders in rebounding last year (8.8 per game).

ASU also lost key role players Rob Edwards and Mickey Mitchell, who both exhausted their eligibility.

Edwards, a two-year starter during his time in Tempe, was the Sun Devils’ third-leading scorer last season and one of the team’s best perimeter shooters. Mitchell, a part-time starter during his three seasons at ASU, was known for his toughness, versatility, and basketball IQ.

Despite the departures, Hurley is excited about the potential of this year’s squad, which was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

If everything goes according to plan, this could be a historic season for the Sun Devils, who are positioned nicely to capture its first-ever Pac-12 title and make a deep run in March.

Let’s take a deeper look at ASU’s 2020-21 roster and examine each positional group:

Senior guard Remy Martin was named an AP Preseason All-American

Backcourt Everything begins with Remy Martin, who recently joined Ike Diogu as the only players in program history to earn Preseason All-American honors. Martin seriously considered leaving school early for the NBA but eventually returned to Tempe for his senior season.

His return instantly elevated ASU into most top-20 rankings nationally, and even made the Sun Devils a dark horse candidate to reach the Final Four, according to college basketball analysts Jon Rothstein and Andy Katz.

Martin’s list of accolades speaks for itself: the Pac-12’s Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman, a two-time all-conference selection, and perhaps most importantly, a perennial member of college basketball’s all-hair team.

All kidding aside, Martin will almost certainly end his Sun Devil career as one of the best to ever don the maroon and gold. He is on pace to finish among the top-five in program history in points, assists, and steals.

Martin’s biggest challenge this season could be the delicate balancing act of determining when to be a scorer and when to be a facilitator. He has never been surrounded by so much talent and will have to pick his spots in ASU’s offense.

“Remy knows that he’s got guys on the floor that can make plays and can make shots,” Hurley said.

“I love the evolution of the way he and Alonzo Verge played together the second half of last season. I would imagine that that’s going to continue to develop, and now we’re adding other guys, so he’s going to have to orchestrate a little more, distribute, keep everyone involved.”

Martin’s return may have grabbed the headlines, but Verge’s decision to come back for his senior season was equally important. The 6-foot-2 combo guard made the successful jump from the JUCO ranks to Division I last year, averaging 14.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, en route to capturing the Pac-12’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

Verge, who is one of the smoothest players in college basketball proved to be a force on both ends of the floor last season. His greatest asset, however, is his ability to score, as evidenced by his 43-point performance against Saint Mary’s, which marked the fourth-highest single-game output in school history.

In addition to his scoring, Verge will be expected to provide veteran leadership this season. According to Hurley, the senior guard has already set the tone in preseason workouts.

“He’s been one of our best players day in and day out,” Hurley said. “The best thing he’s done is communicate. He’s really taken some of the freshmen under his wing and is always talking in huddles.”

Senior guard Alonzo Verge moves to the starting lineup as the reigning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year

One of the freshmen who has benefited from Verge’s guidance is Josh Christopher, who arrives to Tempe as one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history. The 6-foot-5 wing has been everything as advertised, and then some, according to Hurley.

Christopher, who is widely regarded as a one-and-done talent and projected first-round pick in next year’s NBA Draft, arrives to college with a polished skill set. He has elite athleticism, can score at all three levels, and is equally effective on the defensive end of the floor, where he takes pride in shutting down opposing guards.

The most impressive aspect of Christopher’s game, however, could be his competitiveness, which has been on full display in preseason action.

“His competitive drive is unbelievable,” Hurley remarked. “He’s a special talent and wants to win desperately. He’s the whole package in that regard.”

No true freshman in the last decade has come to ASU with more expectations than Josh Christopher (Sun Devil Athletics Photo)

Another newcomer turning heads in preseason workouts is senior Holland Woods, who transferred to ASU from Portland State this offseason. Woods originally intended to redshirt this year but opted to play after the NCAA announced last month that all Division I winter sport athletes would receive an additional season of competition due to the pandemic.

Woods, a former standout locally at Apollo High in Glendale adds even more ball handling and scoring to ASU’s already-loaded backcourt. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 17.7 points and 5.2 assists per game last season at Portland State, en route to earning All-Big Sky First Team honors.

Although he is more than capable of being one of ASU’s leading scorers, Woods’ greatest asset for this particular squad might be his ability--and willingness--to share the ball. His unselfishness and maturity have drawn rave reviews from his new coach, who says the senior guard is a “good leader” and “low maintenance.”

The Sun Devil most likely affected by the inclusion of Woods on the 20-21 roster is sophomore Jaelen House. The 6-foot-2 guard was expected to see a bump in playing time after having an up-and-down freshman campaign, in which he showed promise as a defensive stopper and high-energy guy coming off the bench.

Hurley indicated House would still be part of the regular rotation, but how big of a role the Phoenix native will have this season remains to be seen. With Woods in the fold, minutes could be hard to come by in ASU’s crowded backcourt. Nonetheless, a player like House will find a way to get on the court. His hustle, enthusiasm, and ability to create havoc on defense are unique qualities that very few players possess.

Rounding out the backcourt is another sophomore, Caleb Christopher, a 6-foot-1 combo guard who played sparingly last season. Known for his steady ball handling and outside shooting, Christopher gives ASU another weapon off the bench. However, with so much depth in the Sun Devil backcourt, it may be difficult for him to crack the rotation this season.

Christopher, who recently returned from a thumb injury that required surgery, has found other ways to assist the program. Needless to say that, he played a vital role in getting his younger brother, Josh, to commit to Arizona State in April.

Freshman forward Marcus Bagley has created a lot of preseason buzz (Sun Devil Athletics Photo)

Frontcourt As mentioned earlier, ASU’s frontcourt suffered a major blow when Romello White unexpectedly transferred to Ole Miss in the spring. He anchored the Sun Devil front line the last three seasons and was expected to be one of the Pac-12’s best post players this upcoming year.

Instead, Hurley will need to lean heavily on sophomore Jalen Graham, who will replace White at the starting five spot. The 6-foot-9 forward reportedly made significant strides in the offseason, adding 15 pounds of muscle while also expanding his offensive repertoire. As the only Sun Devil post player with any Division I experience, his presence is invaluable.

“I want to put bubble wrap around him between now and (the season opener on) Nov. 25,” Hurley joked during a Zoom call last month. “Knock on wood; he stays healthy.”

With Graham in the starting lineup, Hurley actually believes the Sun Devils will “not miss a beat at that position,” and perhaps, it could even be better than in recent years. As a freshman, Graham showed flashes of his potential, averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting a team-best 68.9 percent from the field.

However, Graham’s greatest value may come on the defensive end of the floor, where he displays advanced instincts for a player his age. In limited action (10.9 minutes per game) last season, he recorded 29 blocked shots. With increased playing time, don’t be surprised to see Graham develop into one of the conference's top shot blockers.

Also returning in the Sun Devil frontcourt is senior Kimani Lawrence. The 6-foot-8 forward started 23 games last season and was expected to contend for a starting spot once again but missed most of the preseason with a knee injury. Although he has returned to action, he is questionable for the season opener.

A four-star prospect coming out of high school, Lawrence has not quite lived up to those expectations. However, with his ability to impact the game in various ways, he’s carved out a niche for himself as a solid role player. Known for his versatility and high basketball IQ, Lawrence is a cerebral player who can usually be trusted to make the ‘right play’ on the floor.

Sophomore Jalen Graham's goes from a key reserve to an established starter this season (AP Photo\Jeff Chiu)

While Lawrence works his way back into basketball shape, look for junior Taeshon Cherry to play a more prominent role in the rotation. The 6-foot-8 forward has been a part-time starter during his two seasons in Tempe, showing glimpses of his 3 & D potential. Although his outside shooting could play a pivotal role in ASU’s offense, it’s his rebounding and defense that will likely determine how much playing time he gets.

Talent has never been an issue for Cherry, who was a top-40 prospect coming out of high school. His decision-making and maturity on the court, however, have been questionable at times. He is a very emotional player, which can cut both ways. If he ever hopes to maximize his full potential; Cherry must learn to manage his emotions.

The X-factor in the frontcourt could be incoming freshman Marcus Bagley. The five-star prospect, who is the grandson of ASU legend Joe Caldwell and the younger brother of Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III arrives in Tempe with plenty of hype.

According to Hurley, the prized freshman has not disappointed. In fact, the 6-foot-8 forward has been one of the most impressive players in preseason action. He has the size, athleticism, and versatility to play either forward spot. The most intriguing aspect of his game, however, is his three-point shooting, which reportedly extends out to 30 feet.

“Bagley’s got a cannon,” Hurley said. “He’s really got a beautiful shot. If Bagley is the No. 30 player (in the 2020 class), this is going to be a heck of a freshman class because I’d love to see the other 28 guys, minus Josh (Christopher), that are [better than him].”

Bagley’s outside shooting could play a critical role in ASU’s offense this season. If he can effectively space the floor in the half-court set, that should give the Sun Devils’ guards plenty of room to operate, which would be a nightmare scenario for opponents. Bagley is more than just a shooter, though, and his refined all-around game should give the Sun Devils another weapon in its high-powered offense.

Junior forward Taeshon Cherry will be relied on to provide more interior defense

Another newcomer making waves in recent weeks is junior Chris Osten. The 6-foot-9 forward is a JUCO transfer from Lee College (Tex.), where he averaged 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting over 64 percent from the field last season. Prior to that, Osten played a season at Louisiana State University-Alexandria, an NAIA school.

Initially, the coaching staff was skeptical if Osten would be able to provide meaningful minutes this season. However, according to Hurley, Osten has “improved rapidly” in recent weeks and now looks poised to be a rotation player for the Sun Devils. He is an athletic rim runner who is not only comfortable doing the dirty work but actually embraces it.

“He’s blue-collar, gritty, tough,” Hurley stated. “He’s a guy that’s getting on the floor for a loose ball. He’s working hard, and he’ll push Jalen Graham for minutes, and I have confidence that he’s going to be a guy that we can count on this year.”

Rounding out the frontcourt is freshman Pavlo Dziuba, a three-star prospect from Ukraine. A late addition to the 2020 class, Dziuba is considered one of the top European prospects playing college basketball this season. At only 17 years old, he is also one of the youngest players in the country.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Dziuba arrives on campus with a college-ready body, which should help ease the transition. The wide-bodied forward is known for his athleticism and versatile skill set and can be an inside-out threat in ASU’s offense. The coaching staff is excited about his long-term potential but plans to bring him along slowly in the interim.

“He’s going to need some time,” Hurley explained, “But we’re just thrilled that he’s here, and he’s getting these repetitions under his belt. He is healthy, and he’s a big body, and he’s strong, so I wouldn’t have any reservations about playing him. I just want to make sure that he’s familiar enough with what we’re doing.” Projected Rotation At the time of publication, the starting lineup had not been officially announced but here’s how we see the rotation rounding out:

Starting Five: F - Graham, 6-9, So. -- 2019-20 stats: 3.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 68.9% FG F - Bagley, 6-8, Fr. -- No stats. Incoming freshman G - J. Christopher, 6-5, Fr. -- No stats. Incoming freshman. G - Verge, 6-2, Sr. -- 2019-20 stats: 14.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.3 APG G - Martin, 6-0, Sr. -- 2019-20 stats: 19.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.0 APG

Bench: F - Cherry, 6-8, Jr. -- 2019-20 stats: 4.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 0.6 SPG G - Woods, 6-1, Sr. -- 2019-20 stats: 17.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.2 APG * F - Lawrence, 6-8, Sr. -- 2019-20 stats: 4.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 0.5 APG G - House, 6-1, So. -- 2019-20 stats: 3.9 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.3 SPG F - Osten, 6-9, Jr. -- 2019-20 stats: 11.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 64.4% FG ^ F - Dziuba, 6-8, Fr. -- No stats. Incoming freshman G - C. Christopher, 6-1, So. -- 2019-20 stats: 0.7 PPG, 0.3 RPG, 0.1 SPG

(*) Played at Portland State (^) Played at Lee College (JUCO)

Grad transfer Holland Woods is expected to be a formidable backup to Remy Martin (Sun Devil Athletics Photo)