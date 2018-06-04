2019 signal caller Ethan Long discusses his Sun Devil pledge
A massive recruiting weekend which included nine official visitors produced ASU’s first known commitment of the 2019 recruiting class in West Linn (Ore.) quarterback Ethan Long who announced his decision on Twitter Monday morning during his official visit to Tempe.
I am C O M M I T T E D to ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY #ForksUP pic.twitter.com/cvCe2colWj— Ethan Long (@ethan_long12) June 4, 2018
“I expected to commit during my visit,” Long admitted. “Just because the relationship I had with (graduate assistant) Coach Trey Anderson and Coach Likens. As soon as I got here I saw how great Coach Edwards and the entire staff was. I just loved how real he (Edwards) was. You see a lot of people on TV and the show that they put on, but what you see on TV is what you see in-person as a coach. The realness about him and the type of staff he put around him was just incredible. I loved how genuine and sincere he is.
“I just knew on the first day of my visit that this is where I want to spend my college career, and I told Coach Edwards yesterday (Sunday) at 4 that I’m committed. Seeing what Coach Likens did at Cal with Jarred Goff and the excitement that Coach Edwards brings to this program, and I’m on board with all that. All of that intrigues me and led me to my decision.”
The Oregon signal caller also marveled at the “incredible facilities” ASU had to offer and was deeply impressed by the school’s academic resources and reputation since “football isn’t a destination but a vehicle to get you to what you want to do in life.”
The seriousness of Edwards concerning the team academics was manifested through the policy that he put in place with the program:
“Coach Edwards said that once you skip two classes,” Long described, “he takes the shoulder pads out of your locker and you have to finish your (academic) work so you can get the shoulder pads back.”
As a junior for the 9-3 Lions, Long posted 3,102 passing yards with a 66 percent completion rate for 32 touchdowns and only ten interceptions, averaging 258.5 yards per game. Long’s high school’s head coach is Chris Miller, a former NFL quarterback.
It’s not all that common to see quarterbacks as two-sport athletes in high school, and while Long has been dedicated to the pigskin this past season he was also a wrestler during his first two years at West Linn High School.
“I started wrestling when I was in second or third grade,” Long recalled. “But when I realized that I had a chance to play football at the collegiate level I didn’t want to take a chance and get injured (in wrestling). When I wrestled, I placed 4th and 6th in the state.
“I think everyone should wrestle because it gives you a sense of hard work and striving to be the best you can be. It brings out a lot of character. I definitely consider myself a physical quarterback and I’m never afraid to lower my shoulder. I know coaches tell you: ‘don’t do that…live to play another down.’ But if I’m on the goal line I’m not sidestepping anyone, I’m going right through you.”
“The coaches said that they like my leadership ability,” Long said, “my ability to both throw it and run with it and the cerebral aspect I bring to the game. I can throw it from the pocket and if the pocket collapses I have no problem running it as well.”
Long was adamant about keeping his official visit to Tempe under wraps, and he detailed the reason for this.
“To be honest, ASU has been my dream school ever since I was a kid,” Long explained. “I lived in Colorado and I loved six hours from the school. I came here in sixth grade and when I visited the campus I said ‘this is where I want to go to college’ not even thinking about if I’m going to play football in college.
“I didn’t have any other schools in mind when I got the offer from Coach Likens (a couple weeks back) and I just wanted to surprise people with my commitment when I announced it. I’m not a big ‘clout guy’ so I wasn’t doing this for fame for anything else. I’m completely confident in my decision and committed to ASU.”
Due to his strong affinity to the school, Long did initially contact ASU to get noticed. The recruiting process really ramped up as Long displayed his athleticism in the regional Nike opening event in Las Vegas last month. The quarterback recorded a 4.69 (electronic) 40-yard time, a 35.2-inch vertical jump and a 4.10-second shuttle run. Those feats and others were all in the 94th percentile or higher among all participants.
Had an extremely successful day at the elite 11 (Nike opening) and thank you to all staff and coaches for bettering me as a player and person #gotopen pic.twitter.com/xksUG4E2ze— Ethan Long (@ethan_long12) May 13, 2018
“When I scored well at NIKE the whole process picked up with ASU,” Long commented.
Utah was Long’s only other Power-5 offer, but since they recruited him as a linebacker, his interest in that school was non-existent in comparison. The quarterback was also offered by Northern Arizona where his older brother, Seth, plays linebacker for the Lumberjacks, as well as Dartmouth and Columbia.
Long is scheduled to graduate high school in December and sign with the Sun Devils that month.