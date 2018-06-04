A massive recruiting weekend which included nine official visitors produced ASU’s first known commitment of the 2019 recruiting class in West Linn (Ore.) quarterback Ethan Long who announced his decision on Twitter Monday morning during his official visit to Tempe.

“I expected to commit during my visit,” Long admitted. “Just because the relationship I had with (graduate assistant) Coach Trey Anderson and Coach Likens. As soon as I got here I saw how great Coach Edwards and the entire staff was. I just loved how real he (Edwards) was. You see a lot of people on TV and the show that they put on, but what you see on TV is what you see in-person as a coach. The realness about him and the type of staff he put around him was just incredible. I loved how genuine and sincere he is.

“I just knew on the first day of my visit that this is where I want to spend my college career, and I told Coach Edwards yesterday (Sunday) at 4 that I’m committed. Seeing what Coach Likens did at Cal with Jarred Goff and the excitement that Coach Edwards brings to this program, and I’m on board with all that. All of that intrigues me and led me to my decision.”

The Oregon signal caller also marveled at the “incredible facilities” ASU had to offer and was deeply impressed by the school’s academic resources and reputation since “football isn’t a destination but a vehicle to get you to what you want to do in life.”

The seriousness of Edwards concerning the team academics was manifested through the policy that he put in place with the program:

“Coach Edwards said that once you skip two classes,” Long described, “he takes the shoulder pads out of your locker and you have to finish your (academic) work so you can get the shoulder pads back.”

As a junior for the 9-3 Lions, Long posted 3,102 passing yards with a 66 percent completion rate for 32 touchdowns and only ten interceptions, averaging 258.5 yards per game. Long’s high school’s head coach is Chris Miller, a former NFL quarterback.