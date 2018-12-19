2019 Recruiting Class Position Grades
Going into this recruiting class the need at certain position groups was greater than others. How did ASU fare landing prospects in each and every position? Devils Digest analyzes all of the 2019 c...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news