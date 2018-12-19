The Sun Devils signed seven prospects on this side of the ball with the vast majority of the players in the defensive backfield. Here’s how we see the immediate expectations and the long-term impact for each of the ASU newcomers

Defensive Line

Height: 6-6 Weight: 230 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: Pomona, Calif./Diamond Ranch HS State/Position/National Rankings: NR/NR/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Oregon State, Utah Official Visits: Boise State (10/6/18), ASU (11/10/18) Immediate Expectations: ASU returns the vast majority of the defensive end depth chart from 2018, so though Johnson’s athleticism and frame could be valuable, it also will be wise for him to add mass to his frame over a redshirt year. Long-Term Impact: Following the 2019 season, opportunities in the two-deep or perhaps in the starting lineup will be available at both defensive end positions and Johnson’s raw physical skills could enable him to become a factor within a year or two.

Height: 6-3 Weight: 270 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: Los Angeles, Calif./Cathedral HS State/Position/National Rankings: 29/16 (Strongside Defensive End)/163 Competing Power Five Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Boston College, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State Official Visits: Colorado (4/28/18), ASU (9/29/18), Oregon (11/3/18), Washington (11/16/18) Immediate Expectations: The top defensive player signed thus far for ASU’s 2019 class, one would imagine his skill set and size will earn him a role in year one. Though most of the top defensive line contributors return for ASU – save for departed starter Renell Wren and some backups – there is still a need for the team to further enhance the overall quality of its line play. Statistics: As a senior in 2018, Wright appeared in nine games and totaled 59 tackles including 17.0 for loss with 5.5 sacks. His junior season, Wright played in 10 games and posted 44 tackles including 11.0 for loss with 5.0 sacks. In eight games as a sophomore on varsity in 2016, Wright had 20 tackles including 6.0 for loss with 5.0 sacks. Long-Term Impact: Wright has the credentials to be a year one contributor and beyond that, should be expected to start from 2020 and beyond. Athlete

Height: 6-1 Weight: 190 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: Scottsdale, Ariz./Saguaro HS State/Position/National Rankings: 17/NR/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Vanderbilt Official Visits: None Immediate Expectations: The first area of business is nailing down the position at which Soelle will play. ASU’s Signing Day media release did not specify a position for Soelle due to his athleticism, but he is expected to begin his collegiate career at Tillman safety. He also has the ability to return kicks and punts and has rumored to be an option on offense at running back. Soelle has what it takes to bypass a redshirt season, whether that means a role on defense and special teams or just special teams to start. Statistics: On back-to-back state champion squads, Soelle was a human Swiss army knife as a senior as he had 121 total tackles including 23.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions on defense, 279 rushing yards on just 19 carries with five touchdowns and 11 receptions for 272 yards and two touchdowns on offense, while averaging 33.3 yards on 10 kickoff returns and 31.5 yards on 12 punt returns. In all, he scored 11 total touchdowns in 14 games and averaged 94.8 all-purpose yards per game as a senior. Soelle had six games with at least 10 tackles as a senior, including a season-best 13 stops in week three. He also had 10 games with at least 80 all-purpose yards and six with at least 100. As a junior in 2017, Soelle primarily focused on defense and collected 132 tackles including 21.5 for loss with 4.0 sacks and five interceptions in 14 games. He had five games with at least 10 tackles including a career-high 18 in the next-to-last game of the season. Long-Term Impact: One of the more underrated recruits for ASU, once Soelle settles into a position it is plausible that he could be a multi-year contributor for the Sun Devils. Defensive Back

Height: 5-11 Weight: 170 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: Baton Rouge, La./University Lab HS State/Position/National Rankings: 15/30 (Cornerback)/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Boston College, California, Indiana, Louisville, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt Official Visits: ASU (6/1/18) Immediate Expectations: Barring unforeseen transfers, ASU carries over its entire cornerback depth from 2018 to 2019. However, Clark’s level of talent still could elevate him into the two-deep behind returning starters Chase Lucas and Kobe Williams. Long-Term Impact: Regardless the amount of time he sees on the field in 2019, it is highly plausible that Clark could be counted on to start in 2020 as starter Kobe Williams and reserves Darien Cornay and Dom Harrison will be seniors in 2019, leaving Chase Lucas and Terin Adams as the only cornerbacks on the 2018 depth chart that will be expected to still be with the program in 2020.

Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: Pittsburg, Calif./Pittsburg Senior HS State/Position/National Rankings: 98/NR/NR Competing Power Five Offers: California, Oregon State, Washington State Official Visits: ASU (11/3/18) Immediate Expectations: A versatile player who played a wide variety of positions in high school, Harts’ adaptability could enable him to play right away. Though the starters are fairly predictable, there will be numerous battles for backup spots at just about every position in the secondary for 2019. Statistics: As a senior in 2018, Harts collected 24 tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections as well as 334 rushing yards on 34 carries with six touchdowns and 15 receptions for 312 yards with four touchdowns in 11 games. He also played quarterback and returned kicks and punts, averaging 95.6 all-purpose yards per game and scoring touchdowns as a runner (six), receiver (four), on an interception return (one), kick return (one) and punt return (one). During his junior season of 2017, Harts posted 31 tackles including two interceptions and 11 pass deflections, had 36 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 342 yards and seven touchdowns. As a sophomore, he registered 37 tackles with two interceptions along with 39 carries for 275 yards with five touchdowns and seven receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. As a freshman in 2015, Harts primarily played quarterback, throwing for 1,168 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, rushing for 394 yards on 29 carries with 10 touchdowns, adding a 62-yard touchdown reception. Long-Term Impact: Like many of ASU’s defensive back signees, the first domino to fall is solidifying the position Harts will play, though cornerback could be his first destination. If so, beyond 2019 there will be opportunities both in the two-deep and on the first-team.

Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: Long Beach, Calif./Long Beach Poly HS State/Position/National Rankings: 62/41 (Safety)/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Rutgers, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Washington State Official Visits: Utah (9/15/18), Boise State (10/6/18), ASU (11/10/18) Immediate Expectations: An accomplished defensive back from a prominent high school, Markham could work his way into the depth chart as a true freshman. Assuming he is placed at one of the safety positions, he could at least work his way into the two-deep during his rookie year. Statistics: As a senior in 2018, Markham totaled 44 tackles, five interceptions, and six pass deflections in 10 games. During his junior year of 2017, Markham collected 48 tackles with five interceptions and 10 pass deflections in 11 games. As a sophomore in 2016, Markham had 24 tackles with four interceptions. He scored 13 career touchdowns in five different ways – as a receiver (four), on fumble recoveries (two), on an interception return, on a punt return, and on a kickoff return. Also during his career, he was used sparingly on offense, registering 15 career receptions with four touchdown catches and three career carries. Long-Term Impact: ASU has a young field of safeties, but Markham’s pedigree and athletic billing should make him a starter before long.