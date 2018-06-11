2019 Basha OT Roman DeWys Commits to Arizona State
Arizona State earned its third commitment of the 209 class on Monday when 6-5, 290-pound Basha OT Roman DeWys announced his pledge via Twitter.
DeWys made four trips to Arizona State in six days last week, and that time spent around the Sun Devil coaching staff ended in an offer from what he called his 'dream school.'
"I was there on Friday, Sunday, and again on Wednesday," said DeWys. "After they offered me on Wednesday night they asked me to come back the next day for a photo shoot and tour of the campus."
Roman DeWys has been in contact with ASU for some time, but things rapidly escalated in the relationship when he had a chance to perform in front of coaches. "I've been talking to ASU for over a year. It's been my lifelong dream school. I've been on campus and toured the facilities four times," said DeWys. "It was definitely a surprise last Friday when Coach Christensen, Coach Renfree, Coach Mawae and others were recording my one-on-ones and showing interest in me. They invited me to the Maroon and Gold Camp on Sunday, which I was already registered for, and when I had a good showing there they kind of hinted that if I had a really good showing with my team on Wednesday, they could offer me there."
DeWys' has a family connection with Arizona State, and said that, in addition to the upgrades the football program has made, drove him to commit to what could be the first offer of many. "My dad and my brother both went to ASU, so it's always been a family favorite. Besides the hometown factor, there's the facilities and the coaches, and the team's mentality- those are all things that I adore."
Roman DeWys plays for Basha, the same high school as ASU QB Ryan Kelley. Since Kelley graduated, the high school is on its second head coaching change, and DeWys believes the new head coach Chris McDonald is partially responsible for his boost in recruiting. "I really believe that the coaching change opened a lot of doors for me. I was talking to close to no schools before Coach McDonald took over, and now I'm talking to half the Pac-12, and Mountain West, the Big Sky, Ivy Leagues and other schools. He also allowed me to step up and take a leadership role on the team."
Roman DeWys thinks that he can help get Basha back on the winning track before heading to ASU.
"I think we'll be able to earn our name back and get our foot in the door in the 6A region. I think we're going to have to set a foundation for the upcoming classes, and rebuild the morale and values for the incoming players at Basha," he added. "With our new coaches and our new attitude at Basha I think it'll be a big improvement."
Arizona State might have been his first offer, but DeWys says schools from all over the country have taken notice. "All these schools are saying the same thing- they want me to either come out to cap, or they're waiting on my senior season early highlights to come out."
It's not uncommon for an offensive lineman's recruitment to initially heat up during a prospect's summer before their senior season, but in DeWys' case, he's just 16 years old, and is likely the youngest high school senior ASU has earned a commitment from since RB Demario Richard. "My parents decided to skip me a grade. I grew up bilingual- my mom is Russian and I grew up fluently speaking both Russian and English. By the time I was in first grade I was reading at almost a fifth grade level. I was getting bored in school so to keep me out of trouble they skipped me ahead a grade."
Roman DeWys knows that it's going to take some time for him to mature into a player that can compete for playing time at the Pac-12 level, which is why he plans to graduate early, as well as redshirt his freshman season in preparation of his eventual opportunity.
"I plan on being there for five-and-a-half years, and redshirting my first year. By the time I'm ready to play as a redshirt freshman, all of the returning offensive linemen coming into this year will all be graduated, so there's a high chance I'll be battling for playing time as a freshman."
"From here out it's just a matter of staying healthy, staying strong, and getting ready for college."