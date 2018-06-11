Arizona State earned its third commitment of the 209 class on Monday when 6-5, 290-pound Basha OT Roman DeWys announced his pledge via Twitter. DeWys made four trips to Arizona State in six days last week, and that time spent around the Sun Devil coaching staff ended in an offer from what he called his 'dream school.' "I was there on Friday, Sunday, and again on Wednesday," said DeWys. "After they offered me on Wednesday night they asked me to come back the next day for a photo shoot and tour of the campus."



Roman DeWys has been in contact with ASU for some time, but things rapidly escalated in the relationship when he had a chance to perform in front of coaches. "I've been talking to ASU for over a year. It's been my lifelong dream school. I've been on campus and toured the facilities four times," said DeWys. "It was definitely a surprise last Friday when Coach Christensen, Coach Renfree, Coach Mawae and others were recording my one-on-ones and showing interest in me. They invited me to the Maroon and Gold Camp on Sunday, which I was already registered for, and when I had a good showing there they kind of hinted that if I had a really good showing with my team on Wednesday, they could offer me there." DeWys' has a family connection with Arizona State, and said that, in addition to the upgrades the football program has made, drove him to commit to what could be the first offer of many. "My dad and my brother both went to ASU, so it's always been a family favorite. Besides the hometown factor, there's the facilities and the coaches, and the team's mentality- those are all things that I adore."

This is the 2019 Basha OT that ASU offered yesterday. 6-5, 290 Roman DeWys. @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/NBa0fAqnvp — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) June 7, 2018

Roman DeWys plays for Basha, the same high school as ASU QB Ryan Kelley. Since Kelley graduated, the high school is on its second head coaching change, and DeWys believes the new head coach Chris McDonald is partially responsible for his boost in recruiting. "I really believe that the coaching change opened a lot of doors for me. I was talking to close to no schools before Coach McDonald took over, and now I'm talking to half the Pac-12, and Mountain West, the Big Sky, Ivy Leagues and other schools. He also allowed me to step up and take a leadership role on the team." Roman DeWys thinks that he can help get Basha back on the winning track before heading to ASU. "I think we'll be able to earn our name back and get our foot in the door in the 6A region. I think we're going to have to set a foundation for the upcoming classes, and rebuild the morale and values for the incoming players at Basha," he added. "With our new coaches and our new attitude at Basha I think it'll be a big improvement."

